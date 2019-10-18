Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.8% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.0% during the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.7% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 57,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ray G. Young purchased 3,400 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $124,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 5,457 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $199,999.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

ADM stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.92. 494,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,752,493. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52 week low of $36.45 and a 52 week high of $49.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

