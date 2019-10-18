Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) will announce $1.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.08 million and the lowest is $1.00 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 70.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $805.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $804.10 million to $809.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.16 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arena Pharmaceuticals.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 53.92% and a net margin of 72.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARNA shares. TheStreet downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.82. 223,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,842. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 36.51 and a quick ratio of 36.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.53. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $64.48.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 65,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $3,296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven W. Spector sold 31,457 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $1,595,499.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 609.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

