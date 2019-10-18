Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $3.69 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,251 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 32,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLW. ValuEngine downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TheStreet cut Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup set a $32.00 price target on Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Shares of GLW opened at $29.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.85. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average of $30.81.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.78%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

In related news, insider Clark S. Kinlin sold 9,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $270,095.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,905.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

