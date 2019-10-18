Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $1,100,990.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,616,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $410,323,991.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,627,251 shares of company stock valued at $412,103,046. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Iqvia stock opened at $144.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $164.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.91.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Iqvia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Iqvia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.09.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

