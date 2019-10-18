Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 1,130 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,614 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 2.2% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,107,288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,375,553,000 after purchasing an additional 920,813 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Walmart by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,807,349 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,084,000 after purchasing an additional 721,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Walmart by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,771,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,300,665,000 after purchasing an additional 373,683 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walmart by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,422,339 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,053,000 after purchasing an additional 565,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,628,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,389,000 after purchasing an additional 251,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $120.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $120.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.21. The stock has a market cap of $338.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $112.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walmart from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.09.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

