Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Trading Down 4.8%

Arianne Phosphate Inc (CVE:DAN)’s stock price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40, approximately 171,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 287% from the average daily volume of 44,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc in June 2013.

