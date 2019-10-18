Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR opened at $78.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.42. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $81.79.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.2854 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.