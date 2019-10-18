Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Has $60.47 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 21.4% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $60,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 5,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $270.26 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $216.97 and a twelve month high of $273.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.16.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.647 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

