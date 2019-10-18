Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AHH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

NYSE:AHH opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.83, a current ratio of 12.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.45.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.21). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $36.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,974,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,970,000 after acquiring an additional 282,247 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,748,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,137,000 after acquiring an additional 269,099 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,933,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,870,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,962,000 after acquiring an additional 22,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,361,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,537,000 after acquiring an additional 43,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

