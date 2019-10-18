Armanino Foods Of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.65

Armanino Foods Of Distinction Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.65 and traded as high as $3.51. Armanino Foods Of Distinction shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 2,560 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Armanino Foods Of Distinction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Armanino Foods Of Distinction alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51. The stock has a market cap of $112.57 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

About Armanino Foods Of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF)

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen and refrigerated food products in the United States. The company's frozen products comprise pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, and pasta sheets, as well as Italian pastas and cooked meat products. It also offers cooked beef and turkey meatballs, and cheese shakers; and cooked and uncooked frozen stuffed pastas include meat, butternut squash, cheese ravioli and jumbo cheese, and jumbo mushroom ravioli; jumbo cheese/spinach green dough ravioli; cheese ravioli; meat filled, tri-color cheese, and cheese tortellini; and tri-color cheese and cheese capelletti, manicotti, and stuffed shells.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Armanino Foods Of Distinction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armanino Foods Of Distinction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.