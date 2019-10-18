ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €250.00 Price Target at UBS Group

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €250.00 ($290.70) price target by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ASML. Credit Suisse Group set a €270.00 ($313.95) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €250.00 ($290.70) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €238.46 ($277.28).

