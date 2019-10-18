ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Downgraded to Hold at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux downgraded shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ASML from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ASML from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ASML from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, ABN Amro assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $223.00.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $254.42. 1,611,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,886. ASML has a 52 week low of $144.50 and a 52 week high of $269.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.26.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 10.2% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 2.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 3.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of ASML by 17.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.