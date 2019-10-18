ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Rating Increased to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded ASOS PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays downgraded ASOS PLC/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded ASOS PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC downgraded ASOS PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASOS PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASOS PLC/ADR has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of ASOMY stock traded down $1.84 on Thursday, reaching $42.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170. ASOS PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $80.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.24.

About ASOS PLC/ADR

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

