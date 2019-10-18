Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 156,108 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 374.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,108 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at $271,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 200.8% during the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 247,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 165,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Bank of America set a $35.00 price objective on Conagra Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 25,458 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $763,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,096,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 26,099 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $809,069.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,193,293 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. Conagra Brands Inc has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $37.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

