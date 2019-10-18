Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 14.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 175,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,027 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 317.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.81. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. S&P Equity Research downgraded Corning from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $36.00 target price on Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

In related news, insider Clark S. Kinlin sold 9,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $270,095.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,905.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

