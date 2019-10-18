Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 233,049 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Canadian Solar by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,623 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian Solar by 14.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Canadian Solar by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,086 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Canadian Solar by 30.0% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,530 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Canadian Solar by 59.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,951 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSIQ opened at $18.34 on Friday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.58.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The solar energy provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.54. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

CSIQ has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Roth Capital increased their target price on Canadian Solar from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $25.00 target price on Canadian Solar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Canadian Solar Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

