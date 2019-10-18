Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 3,100 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Ameren by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Motco raised its stake in Ameren by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEE opened at $76.02 on Friday. Ameren Corp has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $80.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.22.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 13.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ameren Corp will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Ameren from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upgraded Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ameren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.33.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

