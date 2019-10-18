Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 7,959 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,959 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Hershey by 9.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Hershey by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 82,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,635,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. 53.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total value of $1,528,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,109,870.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 17,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,736,811.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,878,503.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,177 shares of company stock worth $6,967,255 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSY stock opened at $153.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.07. Hershey Co has a 12-month low of $99.15 and a 12-month high of $162.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.32.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

HSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hershey from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

