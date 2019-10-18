Asset Dedication LLC Grows Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,719,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $359,071,000 after acquiring an additional 40,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 32,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 14,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $2,101,631.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,016,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.52 per share, for a total transaction of $348,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,030,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,808,802.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 38,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,569 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.29.

Danaher stock opened at $138.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $98.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.60. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $147.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.