Asset Dedication LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,624 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 271.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $81,128.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,906.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,722 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VZ opened at $60.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.83. The company has a market cap of $246.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

