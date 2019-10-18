Asset Dedication LLC Has $2.22 Million Stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC owned 0.83% of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 135,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after buying an additional 10,639 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Stringer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stringer Asset Management LLC now owns 62,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 172.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 30,934 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QEMM opened at $58.62 on Friday. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $52.75 and a one year high of $61.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.97.

