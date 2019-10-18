Asset Dedication LLC Has $779,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 643.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Bank of America set a $50.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.50 to $47.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $49.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.18. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $55.04. The company has a market cap of $220.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $22.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $23.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.