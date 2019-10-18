Asset Dedication LLC Sells 344 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,469 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in Oracle by 8.7% during the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,697 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $297,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 22.8% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth lifted its holdings in Oracle by 6.0% during the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 4,979 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 55,677 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $262,747.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,223.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 3,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $160,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,374.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 849,786 shares of company stock worth $44,213,156. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $55.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.74. The company has a market cap of $184.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 11th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. UBS Group set a $57.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Cowen started coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $56.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.38.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

