Assured Guaranty Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AGO)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,132 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,125% compared to the average daily volume of 174 call options.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 30,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $1,324,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,811,354.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.29 per share, with a total value of $519,480.00. Following the purchase, the executive now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 82,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,681,003 and have sold 50,986 shares valued at $2,245,712. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 79.0% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 960.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Sunday, August 11th.

NYSE AGO opened at $46.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Assured Guaranty has a one year low of $36.13 and a one year high of $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.62. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 46.89% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.