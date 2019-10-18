AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 6,235 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a GBX 6,235 ($81.47) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AZN. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 7,800 ($101.92) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,900 ($103.23) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,300 ($95.39) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 7,137.81 ($93.27).

LON:AZN traded down GBX 49 ($0.64) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 6,772 ($88.49). 1,344,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7,118.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,522.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.48. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,312 ($69.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,227.88 ($107.51). The firm has a market cap of $88.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

