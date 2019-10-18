AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Price Target Raised to GBX 6,700

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 6,550 ($85.59) to GBX 6,700 ($87.55) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 8,200 ($107.15) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, September 30th. HSBC restated a reduce rating and set a GBX 5,180 ($67.69) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a £100 ($130.67) target price (up from GBX 7,000 ($91.47)) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 7,137.81 ($93.27).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 6,821 ($89.13) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,118.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6,522.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 5,312 ($69.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,227.88 ($107.51).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.