ATBCoin (ATB) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $39,845.00

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 18th. One ATBCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, Exrates and TOPBTC. During the last week, ATBCoin has traded 55% higher against the US dollar. ATBCoin has a market capitalization of $52,811.00 and $39,845.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,962.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $213.23 or 0.02679369 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00716448 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00018654 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000630 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000296 BTC.

ATBCoin Coin Profile

ATBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. The official website for ATBCoin is atbcoin.com. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ATBCoin

ATBCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Exrates, BTC-Alpha and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

