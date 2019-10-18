Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.30

Atico Mining Corp (CVE:ATY)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.30 and traded as low as $0.30. Atico Mining shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 52,500 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $37.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.28 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atico Mining Corp will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Atico Mining Company Profile (CVE:ATY)

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,679 hectares located in Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

