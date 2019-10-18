Atlantic Power (TSE:ATP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.18

Atlantic Power Corp (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.18 and traded as high as $3.14. Atlantic Power shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 15,850 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.90 million and a PE ratio of 11.85.

Atlantic Power (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$95.38 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Atlantic Power Corp will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantic Power Company Profile (TSE:ATP)

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, its power generation projects had an aggregate gross electric generation capacity of approximately 1,633 megawatts consisting of interests in 18 operational power generation projects across 9 states in the United States and 2 provinces in Canada.

