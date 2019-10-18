Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys 50,033 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 89.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,033 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 36,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $54.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $77.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.80. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $56.72.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.57%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $2,288,568.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,925.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

