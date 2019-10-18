Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Cuts Stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 700,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,835,000 after buying an additional 32,087 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 919,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,736,000 after purchasing an additional 159,605 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 433,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,565,000 after purchasing an additional 58,409 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,452,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,616,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

HIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a $70.00 price target on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

NYSE HIG opened at $58.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $40.54 and a twelve month high of $61.23.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Martha Gervasi sold 3,672 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $213,379.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,233.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 5,000 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $285,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,701.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,481 shares of company stock worth $4,200,698. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.