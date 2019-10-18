Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Grows Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its position in Prudential Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 22,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Prudential Financial by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 28,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $89.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial Inc has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $106.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.54.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.68 per share, with a total value of $627,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,527.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Sleyster sold 12,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,169,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,137,848. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRU shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

