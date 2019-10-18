Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $9.24 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,458,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,886 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,526 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $50,524,000 after buying an additional 113,216 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 14,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,417,773.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $1,363,358.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,429.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LOW opened at $112.42 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.75 and a 1 year high of $118.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. The stock has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.92.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 111.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $20.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.96.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

