Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 2,151 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,998 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 346.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 577.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $160,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,374.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 849,786 shares of company stock valued at $44,213,156 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $66.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Oracle stock opened at $55.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $184.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.74.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 11th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

