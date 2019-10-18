Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) Trading 6.6% Higher

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.48, 279,714 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 415,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Atlas Financial by 177.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 956,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 612,211 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Financial during the second quarter valued at $145,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Financial during the second quarter valued at $51,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Financial during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Atlas Financial by 68.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 30,885 shares during the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH)

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos.

