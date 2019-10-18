Atlas Protocol Trading 13.1% Lower This Week (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $16.64 million and approximately $204,713.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00227700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.01128700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000792 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00029454 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00090211 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Token Profile

Atlas Protocol launched on August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io.

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

