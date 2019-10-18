Atria Investments LLC Acquires 6,130 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 14.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYG. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 59.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,428,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116,500 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 24.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,945,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,000 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 33.8% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,305,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,290 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 18.0% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 10,110,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,978 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth about $3,610,000. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYG stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

LYG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

