Atria Investments LLC Invests $84,000 in Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 41.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,360,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,406,000 after purchasing an additional 693,077 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,388,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,387,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,602,000 after purchasing an additional 366,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,018,000. Finally, Vilas Fund LP purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $795,000. Institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group alerts:

RBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Investec raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of RBS stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $7.31. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.58.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.