Atria Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CHS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.67.

NYSE:CHS opened at $3.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $412.56 million, a PE ratio of 116.67 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $8.44.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

