Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €36.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) has been assigned a €36.00 ($41.86) target price by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.69% from the company’s current price.

NDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Independent Research set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €46.60 ($54.19).

ETR:NDA opened at €42.20 ($49.07) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.90. Aurubis has a 12 month low of €34.97 ($40.66) and a 12 month high of €57.30 ($66.63). The business’s 50-day moving average is €41.25 and its 200 day moving average is €41.63.

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

