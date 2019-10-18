Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) shares traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $67.56 and last traded at $68.12, 1,360,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 31% from the average session volume of 1,041,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.23.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVLR. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.40 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. First Analysis initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Avalara and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.03.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -62.08 and a beta of 0.51.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 23.05%. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avalara Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $888,360.00. Also, Director Chelsea R. Stoner sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total transaction of $531,230.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 907,782 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,264. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avalara by 84.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,343,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,568,000 after buying an additional 1,992,677 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 8.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,993,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,165,000 after buying an additional 225,660 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the second quarter worth approximately $203,007,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Avalara by 26.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,692,000 after buying an additional 521,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 39.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,211,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,660,000 after buying an additional 623,195 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avalara Company Profile (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

