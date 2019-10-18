Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Analysts expect Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) to post $1.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avangrid’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.63 billion and the lowest is $1.46 billion. Avangrid also reported sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full-year sales of $6.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $7.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGR shares. Citigroup cut shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Avangrid and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

In other news, Director Teresa A. Herbert bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.95 per share, for a total transaction of $48,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $68,997 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Avangrid by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Avangrid by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Avangrid during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGR stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,702. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $53.47. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.55.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

