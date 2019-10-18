Avedro (NASDAQ:AVDR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avedro (NASDAQ:AVDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avedro Inc. is a commercial-stage ophthalmic medical technology company. It focuses on treating corneal ectatic disorders and improving vision to reduce dependency on eyeglasses or contact lenses. Avedro Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

AVDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avedro from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Svb Leerink reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Avedro in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Cowen downgraded Avedro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Leerink Swann downgraded Avedro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Avedro has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDR opened at $23.65 on Monday. Avedro has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $27.51. The firm has a market cap of $383.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.15.

Avedro (NASDAQ:AVDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Avedro will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDR. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Avedro in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avedro in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,609,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Avedro in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,699,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Avedro in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Avedro in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Avedro, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical device company, develops and commercializes products to treat ophthalmic disorders and conditions, primarily associated with corneal weakness. The company's Avedro Corneal Remodeling platform comprises KXL and Mosaic systems, which deliver ultraviolet A or UVA light, and a suite of single-use riboflavin drug formulations.

