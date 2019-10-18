Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) were up 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51, approximately 207,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 380,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ASM shares. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and 4 leased mineral claims comprising Avino mine area property comprising 4 concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and 1 leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property comprises 9 exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising 4 exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and 1 exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties comprising 3 leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

