Axe Price Hits $0.67 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. During the last week, Axe has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Axe coin can now be bought for $0.67 or 0.00008464 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Hotbit and FreiExchange. Axe has a market cap of $3.36 million and $1.69 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000928 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded down 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 4,991,052 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, FreiExchange and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

