Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,358,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 1,516,194 shares.The stock last traded at $20.63 and had previously closed at $18.24.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $627.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 2.59.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Nick Pizzie acquired 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $54,064.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,912. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

