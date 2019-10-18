Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Macquarie set a $131.00 target price on Baidu and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. CLSA set a $138.00 target price on Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $125.00 target price on Baidu and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Baidu from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.63.

Shares of BIDU traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,732,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,073. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.00. Baidu has a twelve month low of $93.39 and a twelve month high of $206.25. The firm has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 17.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2,061.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 36.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,218,000 after buying an additional 16,353 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 23.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 93,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,988,000 after buying an additional 17,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

