Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLYV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,402,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,289,000 after acquiring an additional 374,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,408,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,462,000 after acquiring an additional 149,227 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,143,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,002,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,365,000.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $61.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.24. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $50.55 and a twelve month high of $64.48.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

