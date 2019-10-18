BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $107.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.77 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.34%.

BANF stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.08. 3,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.44. BancFirst has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $59.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 33.51%.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Norick purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darryl Schmidt sold 4,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $220,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on BancFirst in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

