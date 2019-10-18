Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BBVA. Bankhaus Lampe set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.20 ($4.88) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.62 ($6.53) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. HSBC set a €5.40 ($6.28) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.30 ($6.16) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €5.40 ($6.28).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 12 month high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

